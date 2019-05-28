

CTVNews.ca Staff





Green party leader Elizabeth May says she offered to step aside as leader in her "very first conversation" with former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott, but they told her they were not interested. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Unwanted pregnancy: An Ontario family with an unplanned baby conceived after a mishandled sterilization is suing the hospital, claiming the cost of raising their daughter shouldn't fall on them alone.

2. SNC-Lavalin affair: Green party leader Elizabeth May told CTV's Power Play she's disappointed that ousted Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott rejected her offer to join her party.

3. North Pole: Canada has officially submitted its scientific argument for control of a vast portion of the Arctic seabed, including the North Pole, following competing claims from Russia and Denmark.

4. Hit-and-run: Ontario police have made an arrest and seized a motorcycle in connection with a hit-and-run incident over the weekend that left a four-year-old boy critically injured.

5. Raptors superfan: Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia hasn't missed a home game in 24 years and his belief that sports unites us all is why he forgave a Milwaukee Bucks fan who wrote a racist tweet about him.

One more thing…

Gillette ad: A new Gillette ad that is being praised for its inclusivity shows a father teaching his transgender son --Toronto artist Samson Bonkeabantu Brown -- how to shave for the first time.