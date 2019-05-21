

CTVNews.ca Staff





A raging wildfire in northern Alberta has prompted evacuations in several communities, impacting thousands of residents. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Alberta wildfire: Over 4,000 people have been evacuated from High Level, Alta. and the Bushe River Reserve as a wildfire continues to spread in the northern part of the province.

2. Fatal fungus: Doctors in Canada are being warned about the emergence of an extremely contagious pathogen described as a "fungal superbug" that is resistant to most medications.

3. U.S.-Iran tensions: U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran not to threaten the United States or it will face its "official end," which Iran responded to by quadrupling its production of low-enriched uranium.

4. Lost hikers: Two young children who spent the night stranded on a B.C. mountain were brought to safety by rescue crews after their injured father was forced to leave them to find help.

5. New kilogram: The definition of a kilogram will now officially be measured using atomic properties and physical constants instead of referencing France's manmade platinum-iridium alloy cylinder.

One more thing…

GoT finale: Eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans spotted plastic water bottles in the fantasy drama during Sunday's series finale, just two weeks after viewers noticed a takeout coffee cup in another episode.