

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old William Gooden, who was last seen boarding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Alex Trebek: In an exclusive interview with CTV National News' Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, Canadian "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he is thankful for the support from fans since his cancer diagnosis.

2. WhatsApp spyware: WhatsApp says a group of sophisticated hackers took advantage of a flaw in the popular communications app to remotely hijack phones through a missed in-app call.

3. China trade: It's possible U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China could help the U.S. secure a better trading relationship, but a U.S. economist says the strategy could also blow up in his face.

4. Mafia-related shootings: Police in the Montreal area have created a special task force aimed at organized crime after three deadly shootings in busy suburban neighbourhoods in just over a week.

5. Plane collision: At least four people are dead after two float planes carrying passengers from a cruise ship that left Vancouver on the weekend collided in midair near Ketchikan, Alaska.

One more thing…

Doris Day: Doris Day, one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and '60s, died on Monday at the age of 97, eliciting tributes from Hollywood stars including Paul McCartney and Tony Bennett.