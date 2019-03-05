

CTVNews.ca





Jane Philpott has resigned from her role as Treasury Board President in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, saying that she has lost confidence in the way the government is handling the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Philpott resigns: Reacting to her departure, Trudeau said he knows Philpott had "felt this way for some time" and reassured that he is taking the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair "very seriously."

2. Federal election: The Liberal party is reeling after the resignation of Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould, causing some MPs to reconsider re-election in the fall. CTVNews.ca looks at the MPs who have already called it quits.

3. Luke Perry: Hollywood is mourning the sudden death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry who died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

4. Detained Canadians: China has accused two detained Canadians of acting together to steal state secrets, days after Canada said it will proceed with a U.S. extradition request for Meng Wanzhou.

5. AIDS virus: Doctors have reported that a U.K. man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a successful stem cell transplant cured him of HIV.

One more thing…

A-maze-ing feat: A Manitoba family has officially created the largest snow maze anywhere in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.