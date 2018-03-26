

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada boots out four Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exonerates six executed First Nations chiefs, and Canada’s new parliamentary poet laureate is revealed.

1. A diplomatic boot. Following a nerve agent attack in the U.K. on a former spy, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday that four members of Russia’s diplomatic staff are being expelled from Canada.

2. Dying 101. Meet Philip Nitschke, the controversial Australian former physician who now travels the world advocating ‘personal euthanasia.’

3. Righting wrongs. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has exonerated six First Nations chiefs who were executed by the British colonial government more than 150 years ago.

4. Monday, fun day. Starting this fall semester, a Denver-area school district will be instituting a four-day school week as part of an effort to recruit and retain teachers.

5. Parliamentary poet. On Tuesday, Nova Scotian Georgette LeBlanc is being installed as Canada’s eight parliamentary poet laureate.

And one more thing….

