

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release the Trudeau government's final budget of its mandate today, just seven months before the next federal election. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin affair: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed a special adviser to look into whether the roles of justice minister and attorney general should be held by two different people.

2. Michael Wernick: Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick has announced his upcoming retirement amid ongoing questions about his role in the still unfolding SNC-Lavalin controversy.

3. Boeing probe: U.S. prosecutors are looking into the development of Boeing's 737 Max jets after French aviation investigators concluded there were "clear similarities" in the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air disaster.

4. Autism changes: A Toronto couple say changes to the Ontario government's autism program have led them to decide to sell their home and put the money towards their son's therapy.

5. Counting cannabis: Enough recreational dried cannabis was sold through Canadian retailers last year, between legalization on October 17 and New Year's Eve, to roll more than 31 million joints.

One more thing…

High dives: A Canadian diver is plunging from such stomach-churning heights that a special platform was built for her in Montreal's Olympic pool.