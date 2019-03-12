

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Airlines in Ethiopia, China, Indonesia and elsewhere have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner following the second crash involving one of the planes, but Boeing said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ethiopian Airlines: Investigators are searching for the cause of a plane crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 including 18 Canadians, six of whom were from the same Ontario family.

2. Last passenger: A Greek man who narrowly missed the Ethiopian Airlines flight said he had argued with staff to try to get on the plane after reaching the gate minutes too late.

3. Meth crisis: Winnipeg's spike in meth-related violence is prompting the Manitoba government to consider new powers for hospitals security staff, and review all security at health-care facilities.

4. Cabin guest: A scorpion stung a passenger on an Air Transat flight from Toronto to Calgary in what the airline is calling 'an extremely rare situation.'

5. Honda recall: Honda is likely to recall around 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata airbag inflators installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.

One more thing…

Tax time: Residents of Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan are eligible for an income tax rebate in the hundreds of dollars meant to offset the cost of the federally imposed carbon tax.