

CTVNews.ca Staff





A shooting near the Toronto Raptors championship celebration cast a shadow on an otherwise jubilant party for thousands of fans. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Climate change: The House of Commons has passed a motion declaring a national climate emergency and supporting Canada's commitment to meet the Paris Agreement emissions targets.

2. Raptors parade: Three people are in custody after a shooting injured four and triggered panic at the crowded Raptors NBA championship victory celebration in downtown Toronto.

3. Trans Mountain: The Liberal government's long-awaited decision on whether to sign off on buying the Trans Mountain pipeline in a bid to get it expanded is due today.

4. Federal election: Conservative political advocacy group Canada Proud is paying people to dress up in banana costumes in the latest evolution of their anti-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaign.

5. Halloween decorations: A Fredericton woman who bought a realistic skeleton decoration at a yard sale attracted police attention after she left it buckled up in the front seat of her car.

One more thing…

Shock therapy: Most fitness trackers sit politely on your wrist, but Pavlok doesn't play nice. The wearable tech administers an electric shock that its creators say can help curb bad habits, from smoking to nail biting.