

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Raptors will have to wait for another chance to win their first NBA title after the Golden State Warriors forced Game 6 with a 106-105 win in Toronto. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Anti-Scheer ad: Engage Canada ran an attack ad targeting Conservative leader Andrew Scheer during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but the group is hesitant to say where they got the money for a playoff commercial.

2. Helicopter crash: A helicopter crashed on the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday, killing the pilot and briefly triggering memories of 9-11 for those forced to flee from the office building.

3. NBA Finals: Stephen Curry had 31 points while Klay Thompson finished with 26 as the visiting Golden State Warriors edged Toronto 106-105 to slice the Raptors' lead in the NBA Finals to 3-2.

4. Kids's fitness: A new study from researchers in Ontario suggests that the physical activity of children as young as three can have an impact on their cardiovascular health later in life.

5. Twitter feud: Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland is calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to stop using his grandfather's name -- famed Canadian politician Tommy Douglas -- to support the Ontario government's agenda.

One more thing…

Life in 1995: As the Toronto Raptors continue their historic run, looking to capture the team's first-ever NBA championship, CTVNews.ca takes a look at life in 1995 -- the year of the team's debut.