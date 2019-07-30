

CTVNews.ca Staff





After an intense manhunt, the RCMP says it is unable to confirm a reported sighting of two B.C. murder suspects in northern Manitoba. Now, experts say the teens may never be found. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Data breach: Capital One says a hacker gained access to personal information including credit scores, balances and social insurance numbers of at least 6 million Canadians.

2. Bear Clan Patrol: As the search for two suspects wanted in connection to three murders in B.C. expanded, a group of volunteer activists reported the first sighting of the teenagers in several days.

3. Birth control: A newly published case study highlights a rare risk for women using implanted contraception methods after a 31-year-old Portuguese woman's implant migrated from her arm to her lung.

4. Quadruple murder: First-degree murder charges have been laid against a 23-year-old man after four members of his family were found dead inside a Markham, Ont. home over the weekend.

5. LostTrumpHistory: Users are flooding Twitter with #LostTrumpHistory memes placing the U.S. president at different historical events after he claimed he was on the ground with first responders during 9/11.

One more thing…

Selfie etiquette: Owners of an Ontario lavender farm are reminding selfie-loving tourists in pursuit of the perfect picture to refrain from damaging the plants when they visit.