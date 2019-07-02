

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian cartoonist will no longer be seen in several New Brunswick newspapers after drawing a searing piece on U.S. President Donald Trump. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian knowledge: Most Canadians don't know their country as well as they may think, according to a new poll that suggests only about one in 10 Canadians would pass the citizenship test.

2. Political Cartoon: Canadian cartoonist Michael de Adder says he lost his job after his unpublished illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf over the bodies of two drowned migrants went viral.

3. Interstellar object: Researchers believe they've debunked a theory that a giant cigar-shaped object travelling through the far reaches of our solar system was an alien spacecraft, even though it remains a mystery.

4. Trump on Canada: According to U.S. President Donald Trump, Americans view the bilateral relationship with Canada as "one of the most important" relationships and will work to maintain it.

5. Hiking safety: Vancouver-area rescuers are asking people heading into the wilderness to plan ahead and be careful, after they received at least five calls for help over the Canada Day long weekend.

One more thing…

Recycled home: There is a new house in Nova Scotia made out of 612,000 plastic bottles and if it can stand up to the elements, it could be a boon to the environment and the economy.