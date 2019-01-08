

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump about the importance of respecting judicial independence less than a month after Trump said he would intervene in Meng Wanzhou's pending extradition from Canada if it would help forge a trade deal with China. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. China tension: In a phone call, Trudeau is said to have thanked Trump for his country's support over the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and vowed that both countries continue to seek their release.

2. Protest arrests: RCMP say they have arrested 14 protesters at a blockade to a forest service road in northern British Columbia after barring a pipeline company from access.

3. Border wall: The White House says it is looking into whether Trump can declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, allowing him to order the military to build the wall.

4. Holiday greetings: A Muslim cleric in Victoria, B.C. who said wishing someone Merry Christmas is a sin worse than murder claims that his comments were taken out of context.

5. Dementia diagnosis: After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Ont. senior Ron Robert enrolled in university as a personal experiment to see if education could help manage the disease.

One more thing...

Fiji water girl: A model from Toronto has become a viral sensation after photobombing celebrities including Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.