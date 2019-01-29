

In an agreed statement of facts released during the heart-wrenching first day of sentencing hearings, a Saskatchewan court heard that the semi-truck driver involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash barrelled through the stop sign without braking. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sentencing hearing: The driver involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash could theoretically be sentenced to 354 years in prison, but given Canadian legal precedent, his actual sentence is almost certain to be lower.

2. Huawei charges: The United States has unsealed 13 criminal counts of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction against tech giant Huawei in addition to formally requesting the extradition of its CFO Meng Wanzhou.

3. Political dynamics: In a new video, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper is warning about the values of "elites" versus "populists" that he says led to U.S. President Donald Trump's election.

4. Canadian citizenship: Hundreds of immigrants are expressing frustration after a form for sponsoring their parents or grandparents for immigration to Canada was available online for less than 10 minutes.

5. Mental health: Non-drug therapy rTMS has been proven to be beneficial for treating depression but it is not covered by the majority of provinces and only available at a few clinics across the country.

One more thing...

Changing scenery: Researchers studying glacial retreat on Baffin Island in the Canadian Arctic have discovered landscapes and plant life that have not been seen for more than 40,000 years.