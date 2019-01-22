

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new report from the Speaker of the British Columbia legislature alleges that the clerk and sergeant-at-arms engaged in fraudulent overspending, inappropriate expense claims, lavish foreign trips and questionable cash payouts totalling millions of dollars. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Montreal death: The coroner's office is investigating after the 93-year-old mother of former Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe was found frozen to death outside of her nursing home.

2. Misconduct allegations: Two senior B.C. Legislature officials who were suspended two months ago are being investigated by the RCMP for allegedly misappropriating government funds.

3. Drug addiction: An Ontario arbitrator has ordered a long-term care home to re-hire and compensate a nurse who was fired after stealing opiate drugs and falsifying medical records.

4. Consumer debt: A new poll has found that 46 per cent of Canadians say they were $200 or less away from financial insolvency following the holiday season.

5. Online shopping: After a successful five-week pilot project, Dollarama has officially opened its online Canadian store which allows customers to buy a number of their products in bulk.

One more thing...

Classic games: A nostalgic Alberta man has converted his garage into a massive, vintage video-game arcade.