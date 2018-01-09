

CTVNews.ca Staff





The finance minister has been cleared by the ethics commissioner over the 2015 sell-off of shares in the company that bears his name. Plus, a Canadian professor's decade-old book is a surprise bestseller thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump.

1. Morneau cleared: Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of any wrongdoing, regarding his 2015 sell-off of Morneau Shepell shares.

2. Oshawa explosion: Two children and two adults died after a fire broke out at an Oshawa house Monday, with three others ending up in hospital.

3. Surprise bestseller: A University of Toronto professor's 10-year-old book is on the bookseller list, due to it having the same name as Michael Wolff's tell-all about U.S. President Donald Trump.

4. QP criticism: According to a new survey from Nanos Research, 65 per cent of Canadians think the House of Commons question period is "politically charged theatre that should be improved."

5. Highway delivery: A father helped his wife deliver a baby on the side of a busy Ont. highway, with guidance from a 911 operator.