

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Remains found: Toronto investigators have charged Bruce McArthur with three additional counts of first-degree murder, and say more charges may be pending as they search large planters around the city for human remains. The new charges are in connection with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

2. Speaking out: A Canadian psychologist is speaking out about his own battle with mental illness, after years of helping others with their own health battles. Dr. Ian Manion, who is a part of this year's Bell Let's Talk campaign, says he tells others about his struggles to raise awareness.

3. Cracking down on harassment: Labour Minister Patty Hajdu spoke out about the potential of legislation aimed at cracking down on harassment in federal workplaces.

4. Anniversary marked: More than 1,000 people gathered in Quebec City Monday night to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at a local mosque.

5. Suspension handed down: Two Toronto police officers who called for backup after allegedly consuming marijuana edibles have been suspended, according to police sources.