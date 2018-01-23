

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tsunami warning has been posted for much of B.C.'s coast after a major earthquake struck near Alaska early Tuesday morning. Plus, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

1. Tsunami warning: A tsunami warning is in place for large parts of B.C.'s west coast after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck near Alaska.

2. Eviction notice: Members of at least six First Nations band have issued a symbolic eviction notice to a fish farm operated by Marine Harvest – one of Canada's largest producers of farmed Atlantic salmon.

3. Davos forum: Investing in Canada and women's rights are expected to be the central themes of a speech by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

4. Dementia concerns: More than half a million people in Canada live with dementia and about 60 per cent of them will wander away at some point, possibly becoming lost -- a life-threatening situation, especially during winter and in rural areas.

5. Go-kart record: A Brampton, Ont. man is looking to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled in a go-kart over 24 hours.