A Canadian pilot died following a crash in Australia, how Ontario’s minimum wage is affecting businesses, and a whale is rescued from the shores of Nova Scotia. Plus, the beauty of cold weather.

1. Canadian pilot killed: A New Year’s Eve seaplane crash in Australia has claimed the life of Canadian pilot Gareth Morgan as well as a prominent British businessman and his family.

2. Iran protests: Protests across Iran have become increasingly violent. On Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the "enemies of Iran" of meddling in the nation's affairs.

3. Minimum wage: Ontario’s minimum wage increased to $14 an hour on Jan. 1. One restaurant owner in Owen Sound claims the increase means his employees will be make more money than he does.

4. Whale rescue: Dozens of concerned beachgoers in Dartmouth, N.S. banded together to rescue a beached pilot whale.

5. New Year’s babies: The first two Canadian tots born in 2018 arrived in Toronto at the very same second, according to two local hospitals that each delivered babies at the stroke of midnight.

And one more thing…

As severe cold blankets vast sections of the country, some can’t help but make the most of it. Several people have used the frigid conditions as a chance to create some icy art.