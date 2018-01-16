

CTVNews.ca Staff





A summit on how to dissuade North Korea from continuing its nuclear weapons and missiles program is set to get underway in Vancouver today. Plus, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change fights back against criticism over new carbon pricing legislation.

1. North Korea summit: A group of 20 foreign ministers are meeting today in Vancouver, to discuss the danger posed by North Korea, and how the regime can be dissuaded from continuing its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

2. Carbon pricing retort: Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna is hitting back at claims new carbon pricing legislation is a "cash grab," saying all revenues will go back to the provinces.

3. Trudeau popularity: A new Nanos survey shows support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is slipping, with the share of Canadians who described the federal government’s performance as either "poor" or "very poor" climbing to 39 per cent from 33 per cent last year.

4. Teen killed: A 15-year-old has died after being struck by a bullet while passing by a brazen gunfight on a Vancouver street.

5. Online protection: Experts say the case of an Ontario man who allegedly peddled information from an online database containing 1.5 billion usernames and passwords is a good reminder of the scale of internet privacy threats Canadians face every day.