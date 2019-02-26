

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has waived attorney-client privilege to allow Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak openly when she appears before the House Justice Committee as part of its study into the SNC-Lavalin affair. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Byelection results: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has claimed his first seat in the House of Commons after winning a do-or-die federal byelection in the B.C. riding of Burnaby South.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould can speak freely on SNC-Lavalin -- as long as it does not compromise two court cases currently underway.

3. Barho family: Five relatives of a Syrian couple whose seven children died in a house fire in Halifax last week are expected to arrive in Canada after the government expedited their visitor visas.

4. Hanoi summit: U.S. President Donald Trump is on his way to Vietnam for his second round of denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

5. Mental health: A private clinic in Toronto is using the drug ketamine to help people with depression, but some experts say the treatment is still experimental.

One more thing…

Measles virus: Measles are making headlines again after an outbreak in Vancouver, B.C. To track the scale of the outbreak, CTVNews.ca has mapped this year's spread of measles cases in North America.