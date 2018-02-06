

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Dow Jones industrial average takes a nosedive, a veteran Canadian Olympian speaks out about sexual harassment, and a Winnipeg comedy club bans all “forms of abusive behaviour.” Plus, a rocket launch like no other.

1. The Dow dives: Markets around the world took a battering Tuesday, the day after the Dow Jones industrial average plunged nearly 1,600 points – its biggest point loss ever.

2. “You name it, I’ve heard it”: Four-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser has a message for athletes targeted with harassment: Don’t be afraid to seek help.

3. The Red Chamber goes green: The Senate is holding a special televised hearing Tuesday to question the government's lead team on the marijuana bill as the countdown to legalization hits the five-month mark.

4. Loss of a prime time icon: John Mahoney, who as the cranky, blue-collar dad in "Frasier" played counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles, died Sunday at the age of 77.

5. No laughing matter: A comedy venue in Winnipeg has banned “discrimination, hatefulness or harassment” and any other “forms of abusive behaviour.”

And… one more thing for “Tech Tuesday”

In a launch like no other, SpaceX will be sending its new Falcon Heavy megarocket into the sky Tuesday with a cherry-red Tesla convertible on its nose and David Bowie's "Space Oddity" on the soundtrack.