

CTVNews.ca Staff





In an interview with CTV's Lisa LaFlamme, Premier Rachel Notley said Alberta’s oil cuts are a temporary measure and that the federal government will have to step in to help with the plunging price of Canadian crude. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Oil crisis: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says cutting provincial oil production will address the province's economic crisis right now, but not in the long-term, citing a lack of pipelines as the cause.

2. Trudeau tweet: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism after tweeting to comedian Trevor Noah that Canada will contribute $50 million to a global charity for children's education.

3. Impaired drivers: An Ont. police force has started naming people charged with impaired driving, by posting their name, age and hometown online.

4. Quebec wedding: Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe says it’s unacceptable that a prominent Montreal venue agreed to host the wedding of a Hells Angel.

5. Soyuz rocket: David Saint-Jacques is the ninth Canadian astronaut in space after blasting off for the International Space Station on Monday. Here’s a look at what his mission entails.

One more thing...

Inseparable dogs: After capturing global attention nearly two months ago, a trio of Saint Bernard dogs is settling into the wintry weather at their new Calgary forever home.