

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government is expected to announce that it will be providing financial aid to Alberta's oil and gas industry, one day after a pro-pipeline rally in Calgary saw protesters call on Ottawa for more help in getting the province's crude to market. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Oil industry: CTV News has learned that the federal government will announce $1.6 billion in funding for Alberta's struggling energy sector on Tuesday.

2. Economy outlook: In an extensive interview with CTV's Lisa LaFlamme, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says he doesn't expect a recession next year, but Canadians should nevertheless prepare for economic volatility.

3. Airline accountability: Passengers whose flights are delayed or cancelled, or who lose a seat due to overbooking, could be eligible for compensation under the federal government's proposed bill of rights.

4. High heat: Scientists say high-frequency radio waves from a Russian research facility are capable of causing sudden and significant temperature increases in Earth's upper atmosphere.

5. Health location: Where you live may affect your risk of major diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer, according to a new study from McMaster University.

One more thing...

Christmas shopping: The holiday season can be filled with joy, but can also be a pain for your bank account. CTVNews.ca spoke to come experts about some of the best ways to stay on budget over the holidays.