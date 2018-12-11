

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has details and reaction to the transfer to a medium-security prison of one of eight-year-old Tori Stafford's killers nearly nine months ago. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Prison transfer: Tori Stafford's family says they have been blindsided again after learning that, while they protested the transfer of her killer, Terri-Lynne McClintic, to an Indigenous healing lodge, their daughter's other killer, Michael Rafferty, had already been moved to a medium-security prison.

2. Drug shortages: A new survey found that 69 per cent of Canadians are concerned about drug shortages, of which there are nearly 1,700 nationwide.

3. Russia probe: As the U.S. President faces escalating criminal investigations, here's a look at the people charged by special counsel Robert Mueller and unanswered questions about what may lie ahead for Donald Trump.

4. Calling 911: Ontario police are reminding parents to talk to their kids about what constitutes an emergency after a nine-year-old girl called 911 when her parents told her to clean her room.

5. Abandoned puppies: The Calgary Humane Society is asking for the public's help in finding out who abandoned two puppies in a Costco parking lot last month.

One more thing...

Porch pirates: Package thefts are on the rise across Canada as more people turn to online retailers. This is what you can do to keep your packages safe.