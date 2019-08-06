

CTVNews.ca Staff





Authorities in two U.S. cities are trying to piece together the motives in a pair of weekend mass shootings that led two young men to open fire in public places, killing 31. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Manitoba manhunt: RCMP have finished their dive of the Nelson River in northern Manitoba after finding an aluminum boat, coming up empty in the search for two B.C. homicide suspects.

2. Weekend violence: It has been a violent holiday weekend in Toronto with 16 people being shot in various incidents, prompting the city's mayor to once again call for a ban on handguns.

3. Deaf-blind support: Ontario is the only province that provides comprehensive support for the deaf-blind, according to advocates who hope to bridge the gap in "eyes and ears" services across Canada.

4. U.S. mass shootings: Controversial website 8chan remains unavailable after its network provider terminated service following reports that the El Paso gunman posted a "manifesto" to the site before the shooting.

5. No dogs allowed: Two microbreweries in Nova Scotia are petitioning for a change to regulations after they were informed by authorities that they could no longer allow dogs on their premises.

One more thing…

Gender identity: The mother widely credited with being the creator of gender-reveal parties admits it was a mistake and now asks: "who cares what gender the baby is?"