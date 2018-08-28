

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Saudi medical grads: Saudi Arabia to let 1,000 medical graduates finish their training in Canada, despite the Aug. 31 deadline announced amid the recent diplomatic spat.

2. Calgary toddler: A Calgary mother is telling other parents to keep their kids close after her two-year-old girl partially paralyzed after falling onto a drinking glass that was on the floor.

3. New NAFTA: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is cutting short a diplomatic trip to Europe. Freeland is headed to the U.S. to work on a trade deal, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he reached an understanding with Mexico.

4. Drug Test: The federal government has officially approved the first roadside saliva test to determine marijuana impairment, despite concerns over false results and cold-weather performance.

5. Reunited strangers: 18 months after she as saved by a stranger from drowning in the Middle East, a Barrie, Ont. mother finally met her rescuer.