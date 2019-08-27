

CTVNews.ca Staff





A longtime acquaintance of a Quebec man found slain at his residence in the Mexican resort city of Cancun said he saw no sign that his friend was in danger. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Amazon fires: The Group of Seven nations have pledged tens of millions of dollars to help fight raging wildfires in the Amazon region, including a separate $11 million from Canada.

2. Carbon tax: Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the government's carbon tax will not exceed its promised $50 per tonne price cap, despite a Conservative MP's claim the Liberals are walking back on their commitment.

3. Drug use: A new pilot test measuring drug levels in wastewater in Canadian cities suggests that Halifax and Montreal have the highest levels of cannabis use, while Edmonton has the highest level of meth and codeine.

4. Coral reefs: A massive sheet of volcanic rock the size of Manhattan floating through the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Australian shores in about seven or eight months, and scientists say it will bring new marine life with it.

5. Upbeat attitude: A recent study from the Boston University School of Medicine has found that older men and women who are more optimistic tend to live up to 15 per cent longer.

One more thing…

Cheek-kiss: A photo of Melania Trump leaning in for a kiss from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in France has quickly turned into an internet meme.