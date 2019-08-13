

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP officers in B.C. have confirmed that the remains found in Northern Manitoba were indeed the bodies of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. murder suspects: The RCMP has released details about the autopsies of two young men wanted in connection with three homicides in B.C., revealing that the pair died by suicide through self-inflicted gunfire.

2. Hong Kong protests: One of world's busiest airports has cancelled flights for the second day after Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters caused it to shut down in a situation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "extremely concerned" about.

3. Party websites: Voters hoping to learn a little bit more about the Conservative Party ahead of the election should steer clear of Scheer2019.ca, as they'll find themselves on the Liberal Party website instead.

4. Gondola sabotage: Roughly two-thirds of the cars on the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. will need to be replaced and the site will remain closed indefinitely after the attraction's cable appeared to be intentionally cut.

5. Screeched in: The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador has responded to late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's endless ribbing over the past week by personally inviting him to visit the small town of Dildo.

One more thing…

Floppy disk: A Japanese child's question asking if the "save icon is a vending machine" has gone viral, and it is prompting some online to ask why we haven't updated the symbol to newer technology.