

CTVNews.ca Staff





Israeli voters are casting ballots Tuesday in parliamentary elections that will determine whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office after a decade in power. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal election: Canada's electronic spy agency is warning that the 2019 federal election is "very likely" going to be the target of foreign cyber interference, with voters the most likely targets.

2. SNC-Lavalin affair: Liberals are defending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's threatened libel suit against Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, saying he has gone too far in criticizing Trudeau's handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

3. Alberta economy: Residents of Drayton Valley, Alta. -- an oil town hurting from a slumping energy sector -- say they'll have the economy on their minds when they vote in next Tuesday's provincial election.

4. Vitamin toxicity: A new case study reports that a Canadian man has been left with permanent kidney damage after taking excessive amounts of vitamin D for more than two years.

5. Locked device: A father found himself locked out of his iPad for more than 25 million minutes, or 48 years, after his 3-year-old repeatedly tried to gain access without the correct passcode.

One more thing…

Travel insurance: A Nova Scotia retiree who needed medical attention during a trip to Alberta is upset after receiving a $25,000 air ambulance bill, which has since been lowered to $14,000.