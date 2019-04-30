

Canadian soldiers continue to help sandbag homes against severe flooding that is plaguing central and eastern Canada, though officials say water levels are starting to recede in some areas. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Japanese emperor: Emperor Akihito formally announced his abdication from the throne in his final public address Tuesday, marking the end of his reign and the start of a new imperial era.

2. Trump's taxes: U.S. President Donald Trump has filed suit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas seeking his business records.

3. FASD study: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is more prevalent among inmates, orphans and Indigenous populations, according to a review of nearly 70 studies across 17 countries.

4. Wrongful conviction: The Manitoba government has reached a settlement with Kyle Unger, who sued the province after spending 14 years in prison for a wrongful murder conviction.

5. Best banknote: For the first time in nearly 15 years, a Canadian banknote has been named best in the world. Canada's new $10 bill featuring civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond has won the 2018 Bank Note of the Year Award.

One more thing…

Uber driver: A man nicknamed "Uber Rob" is once again helping residents of a flooded New Brunswick island to and from their homes.