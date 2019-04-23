

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sri Lanka's president has declared a state of emergency following the deadly Easter bombings, giving the military sweeping police powers to detain and arrest possible suspects. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sri Lanka explosions: Sri Lankan officials say 40 suspects have been arrested in connection with Sunday's attacks -- including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers -- as the death toll rose to 310.

2. Grass fire: An area southwest of Biggar, Sask. has been evacuated following an 'out-of-control' grass fire, while other residents near the area are advised to be prepared to leave if necessary.

3. New drug: The British Columbia Interior Health authority is warning street-drug users of a synthetic cannabinoid that has been linked to a so-called "zombie" outbreak in New York.

4. Insurance rates: An Ontario couple saw their home and auto insurance premiums increase by hundreds of dollars because they were given a new postal code -- even though they didn't move.

5. Bee population: The American Bumblebee is now considered critically endangered and could face possible extinction in Canada, according to a new study.

On CTV News Channel today: Todd Battis is watching the election in P.E.I., where recent polls suggest the Green Party could make history. Our reporters are also focusing on flooding in two provinces: Kevin Gallagher is in Fredericton, where water levels are stabilizing and Vanessa Lee is in Sainte-Marie, Quebec where community members are sandbagging to save their homes. In Toronto, Angie Seth reports from the scene of the van attack that left 10 dead and 16 injured one year ago today. And our Paul Workman is in Colombo, Sri Lanka where the death toll from Easter Weekend terror attacks has risen to 310, including 45 children.

One more thing…

Curling sweeping: A former champion curler from Saskatchewan is running experiments aimed at developing an optimal technique for sweeping, which he says the sport is currently lacking.