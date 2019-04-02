

CTV News has learned that staff at a New Brunswick hospital raised concerns about a high number of emergency caesarean sections six months before a nurse was fired over suspicions that she gave patients labour-inducing drugs. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. N.B. hospital: In an exclusive report, maternity staff at Moncton City Hospital say they were worried about the number of emergency C-sections as far back as November, with there being at least 120 cases in the past two years.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she should not be removed from the Liberal caucus despite releasing secretly-recorded audio of a conversation she had with Canada's top civil servant regarding SNC-Lavalin.

3. Joshua Boyle: At Joshua Boyle's sexual assault trial, estranged wife Caitlan Coleman detailed how she tried to divorce Joshua Boyle in 2012 and what happened the night of his arrest.

4. Border crossing: Two Quebecers were stopped at the border after authorities found a dead relative in their vehicle who reportedly died of a heart attack during the family trip.

5. Climate change: A new scientific report says Canada is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the world, with experts adding that the warming is "effectively irreversible."

Eyesight symptoms: A tweet that has gone viral claims to show the difference between how people with and without the eye condition astigmatism see the world at night.