

CTVNews.ca Staff





A massive fire engulfed parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris as it was undergoing renovations Monday, destroying much of the landmark's roof and its iconic spire. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Notre Dame: Experts are assessing the Notre Dame Cathedral to establish the next steps to save what remains after firefighters battled the flames for more than 12 hours.

2. Alberta election: As Albertans head to the polls tonight, some voters will have empty office towers, bankrupt businesses and the province’s high unemployment rate on their minds.

3. International alliance: Canada has formally joined a German-French coalition aimed at saving international order from destruction by dictators and autocrats -- and their Alliance for Multilateralism does not include U.S. President Donald Trump.

4. Penticton shootings: The RCMP say a 60-year-old man is in custody after four targeted shootings in Penticton, British Columbia left four residents dead.

5. Pot prices: Cannabis prices in Canada have soared since legalization with prices on the black market now reportedly less than half that of licensed dispensaries in some provinces.

One more thing...

3D printed heart: Israeli scientists say they have created the world's first 3D-printed heart using human tissue, which they say could advance possibilities for transplants.