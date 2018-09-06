

CTVNews.ca Staff





An unlocked case containing U.S. military guns mysteriously arrives by mail at Bombardier’s shipping department in Toronto. Plus, an anonymous New York Times opinion piece credited to a Trump administration official sets off a wild guessing game.

1. Mailed guns: An unlocked case containing two U.S. military-grade assault rifles and two handguns mysteriously arrived in the mail at Bombardier’s shipping department in Toronto last week. The weapons arrived with little paperwork and no ammunition in the box.

2. Trump op-ed: There’s a wild guessing game afoot, triggered by an opinion piece in the New York Times describing insiders’ “resistance” work to thwart U.S. President Donald Trump. It’s credited to an anonymous senior administration official who the president says is “gutless.”

3. NAFTA brinkmanship: U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level with each saying they were willing to walk away from the North American Free Trade Agreement if they don't get what they want in time for the new October 1 deadline.

4. Airbnb: New regulations in Vancouver aimed at reducing the number of homes up for short-term rentals on the website Airbnb appear to be working. The city says the number of listings on Airbnb has fallen from 6,600 in April, to 3,742 after the new rules came into effect on September 1.

5. Final wish: Two Australian paramedics are being praised for their kindness after they granted a terminally ill man’s final wish to eat a caramel sundae as he rode in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.