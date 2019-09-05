

CTVNews.ca Staff





Back to a Category 3 storm, Hurricane Dorian is creeping up the Southeast U.S. coast after its devastation of the Bahamas that left at least 20 people dead. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Aftermath of Dorian: Hurricane Dorian has left behind destruction in the Bahamas, sending debris as far as Florida where police say more than US$320,000 worth of narcotics washed up on its shores.

2. Election 2019: After a red tide swept Atlantic Canada in the last federal election, the political landscape in the eastern provinces is shifting with the Liberals and Conservatives in a virtual dead heat, according to the latest Nanos tracking numbers.

3. Brexit: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing another setback after British lawmakers rejected his call for a snap election and moved ahead with a bill to block his plan to leave the European Union without a Brexit deal.

4. Apparent 'swatting': An Alberta woman says she was the victim of "swatting" over the long weekend when she and her children suddenly found their home surrounded by armed police officers.

5. Cancer rates: New data from the Canadian Cancer Society has revealed that pancreatic cancer will become the third leading cause of Canadian cancer deaths in 2019, even as mortality rates decrease for other forms of the disease.

One more thing…

Terry Fox Foundation: A 94-year-old Second World War veteran has spent the last 40 years of his life raising money for cancer research in the Terry Fox Run. Now, he's just $40,000 shy of his $1 million goal.