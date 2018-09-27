

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump claims he rejected a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss NAFTA. Plus, a Nova Scotia widower is set to ring in his 93rd birthday with a barrage of cards from around the world.

1. Trade tensions: U.S. President Trump made some frank comments about NAFTA and Canada during a contradictory UN press conference.

2. Emission reduction: A new study has found that Canadians could come out ahead financially with a federally imposed carbon tax since businesses subject to the tax won’t get a refund.

3. Time with baby: Canadians could receive an extra five weeks of time off from work after the birth or adoption of a child if both parents agree to share the time at home with the newborn.

4. Pot plan: The Ontario government has unveiled its retail strategy for marijuana legalization giving municipalities the choice to opt out of hosting cannabis stores until January.

5. Viral campaign: Strangers around the world are lifting a grieving Nova Scotia senior’s spirits with a campaign that’s gone viral to send him cards on his birthday.