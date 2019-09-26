

CTVNews.ca Staff





A summary of the call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's new leader reveals that Trump repeatedly prodded Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump's Ukraine call: The report released by the White House documenting U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's new leader is not a word-for-word transcript. Here's why.

2. Truth tracker: Gun rights advocates say the Liberals are targeting hunters and sport shooters with their proposed gun legislation, but experts say the debate is largely being driven by misinformation.

3. Assisted suicide: The medically assisted death of a British Columbia man with a history of depression has advocates calling for stronger safeguards for vulnerable patients and better clarity in the law.

4. Border control: Another Canadian has been banned from the United States at a B.C. border crossing in what critics are calling a troubling example of border guards taking a heavy-handed approach to immigration.

5. Unidentified victims: A 19-year-old Canadian is the driving force behind a social media page dedicated to identifying missing persons and unidentified Jane and John Does across North America.

One more thing…

Bad brew: A new Canadian study has found that, while certain types of tea bags steep in hot water, they could also be secreting billions of microplastics into your brew.