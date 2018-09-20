

Plus, a new study from University of B.C. researchers reports that simply thinking about exercise strains the human brain.

1. NAFTA talks: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada’s negotiating team is focused on finding a compromise that meets the needs of all three countries ahead of continued NAFTA talks in Washington today.

2. Ocean protection: A Canadian animal welfare group made their way to the G7 meetings in Halifax Wednesday to shed some light on a little-known issue impacting oceans worldwide: ghost gear.

3. Gender options: Nova Scotians who don't identify as male or female will have the option of choosing 'X' on their birth certificates starting January under proposed changes by the province.

4. Drake sues: Toronto rapper Drake has filed a lawsuit against a woman he claims tried to extort him for millions of dollars by making false pregnancy claims and rape allegations.

5. Brain exertion: Going to the gym doesn’t just require physical effort. According to a new Canadian study, simply thinking about exercise taxes the human brain.