An exclusive report on the secret nighttime mission that rescued hundreds of people from Syria. And in an emotional tribute, the Humboldt Broncos honoured those involved in April’s bus crash after the team’s season opener last night.

1. White Helmets: In an exclusive report, CTV News has learned that Canadian officials were behind the scenes plotting an unprecedented rescue mission to help hundreds of White Helmets and their families make it out of Syria safely.

2. Humboldt strong: The Humboldt Broncos season opener was a night marked by sadness, but also celebration with a post-game tribute honouring all those involved in the April bus crash.

3. Computer blackmail: The central Ontario town of Midland plans to pay off a hacker who was able to lock down the entire town’s computer system.

4. Explosive package: RCMP are investigating what they say is a targeted incident where a package exploded, blowing off the fingertips of the B.C. man who opened it.

5. Acne prevention: A new vaccine aimed at preventing and treating acne is being hailed as a promising new weapon in the ongoing battle against pimples.