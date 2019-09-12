

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's election plane was slightly damaged when a media bus drove under one of its wings on the first day of the federal election campaign. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election 2019: Justin Trudeau has pulled the trigger on the 2019 federal election campaign, setting up his re-election bid, while his opponents position themselves as ready alternatives.

2. Manitoba breakthrough: Two NDP and one Progressive Conservative MLAs, newly elected to the Manitoba legislature, have made history in the province. Here's why.

3. Canadian Armed Forces: A man has been arrested in the Florida death of Master Cpl. Martin Brayman of the Canadian Armed Forces.

4. Bianca Andreescu: Tennis star Bianca Andreescu thinks it "would be so crazy" if parades were held in her honour and also said that Drake has apologized for not reaching out earlier after her U.S. Open win.

5. Pigeon problem: Saskatoon says it has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars culling pigeons and removing 619,430 kilograms of bird feces from the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge after the added weight compromised the structure.

Missing dog found: Followings days of searching, a Vancouver family was reunited with their dog that went missing while in the care of a pet sitter.