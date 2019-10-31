Hurricane strength winds are driving a new round of wildfires in California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Suicide crisis: After months of grieving the loss of several community members, an Indigenous community in central Labrador has declared a suicide crisis after 10 youth suicide attempts in less than a week.

2. MacKay on Scheer: Former Tory cabinet minister Peter MacKay says Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's 2019 election loss "was like having a breakaway on an open net and missing the net."

3. Halloween on hold: In a Canadian first, Montreal and several surrounding municipalities are postponing Halloween trick-or-treating until Friday, due to the record rainfall in the forecast.

4. Xhelper malware: A technology security company is warning Android users about a "malicious" application that has infected tens of thousands of devices in the past six months and seemingly can't be removed.

5. Quebec immigrants: The Quebec government is taking more control over the immigrants allowed in the province. Starting in January, newcomers will have to pass a so-called "values test" to obtain a certificate of selection.

One more thing…

No Instagrammers: The photogenic Heart Lake in Ompah, Ont. has become a popular spot for social media users, but county officials are now telling people to stay away.