

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say five children who were the subjects of an Amber Alert issued in southern Ontario have been found safe. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Liberal support: An Environics Research poll suggests the Liberals have dramatically lost support among Indigenous voters who are most concerned about the environment, the economy and the government in this election.

2. Bill 21: As the debate about religious symbols continues to divide voters in Quebec, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was confronted with the issue firsthand when he was told to cut off his turban during a campaign stop in Montreal.

3. Impeachment standoff: Democrats are promising more subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump after he unleashed a profane tirade of name-calling on opposition lawmakers.

4. Totem pole vandalism: A left hand stolen from a totem pole standing outside the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has been returned with a note of apology from the thieves.

5. 'Ghost' homes: The number of vacant homes, including the deserted luxury house on the brink of demolition in Saskatoon that's garnered national attention, appear to be on the rise across Canada.

One more thing…

Body image: A math problem comparing the weight of three hypothetical girls offended one Utah student enough that she refused to answer it, but the company that supplied the curriculum says there is "no value judgment" in the question.