

CTVNews.ca Staff





Pipe bombs packed with shards of glass were intercepted en route to several prominent Democrats as political tensions deepened ahead of the U.S. national midterm elections. Plus, the Manitoba municipal election results are in.

1. Political tension: The FBI is searching for a suspected serial bomber after several high-profile U.S. Democrats -- including Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama -- were sent working pipe bombs.

2. Good Samaritan: In an exclusive interview with CTV News, a Danish aid worker talks about dedicating months of his life to helping families make it safely to the Greek shores of the Moria refugee camp and how he created an escape for their children.

3. Scheer on marijuana: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is taking a firmer position on pot, saying he won’t take steps to roll back legal cannabis if his party wins the 2019 federal election.

4. Election results: Winnipeg residents elected incumbent mayor Brian Bowman to a second term in Wednesday night’s municipal election, also casting ballots in a plebiscite on whether to open up the city’s landmark intersection to pedestrians.

5. Sleep shortage: More than three-quarters of Canadian office workers are tired on the job, according to a recent survey by a human resource consulting firm.

One more thing...

Doppleganeger effect: David Schwimmer has denied any involvement in an alleged theft involving someone who looks eerily similar to the "Friends" star.