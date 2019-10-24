Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil his new cabinet on Nov. 20, and says his new cabinet will be equally female and male, as it was in 2015. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New Parliament: Despite being in a minority government scenario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has no plans to establish any sort of formal coalition, but says he will work with opposition parties.

2. Influenza virus: As the Public Health Agency of Canada prepares for what could be a long and severe flu season, one Ontario man is urging everyone to get the vaccine before it's too late.

3. Electoral map: The Liberals managed to hang on to power despite losing support in nearly every province across Canada in the 2019 federal election. CTVNews.ca looks at how the country's electoral map has changed after the vote.

4. Curler remembered: A close-knit curling community in Saskatchewan is mourning the death of popular curler Aly Jenkins who suddenly died after experiencing a rare complication during childbirth.

5. Female symbol: The brand Always plans to remove the Venus symbol, which is traditionally used to represent the female sex, from its menstrual products in order to be more inclusive of transgender and nonbinary consumers.

One more thing…

Babies' development: Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have discovered that infants who may be years away from being able to count out loud already understand the concept of what counting means.