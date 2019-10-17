

CTVNews.ca Staff





In the third of CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme's interviews with the major federal party leaders, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer talks about his vision for Canada. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Debrief at the Desk: Days before the federal election, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tells CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme that he hopes his pledge to save Canadians money and balance the budget will resonate at the ballot box.

2. Federal parties: A Green Party candidate in Edmonton says he is ceasing all campaign operations due to polling that suggests he is unlikely to win and is instead offering his support for the NDP.

3. Project Convalesce: Police have identified the "kingpin" in a Canada-wide human trafficking and organized crime investigation which led to more than 300 charges and 31 arrests.

4. Canadians in Syria: The sister of a Canadian woman being held in a detention camp in northeastern Syria has written to the Canadian government, pleading for help following Turkey's invasion.

5. Marijuana and real estate: A new report from RE/MAX has found that Canada's booming cannabis industry is leading to a spike in both housing prices and home shortages in some regions.

One more thing…

Halloween decor: Wildlife officials are warning homeowners to be mindful of the dangers some outdoor Halloween decorations can pose for wild animals, especially items such as fake spider-webbing and nets that hang on trees and bushes.