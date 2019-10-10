

CTVNews.ca Staff





In the second of CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme's five-minute interviews with the major federal party leaders, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks about what wouldn't be negotiable in a minority government scenario and how he'd approach international matters if re-elected. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Debrief at the Desk: Just days from now voters will decide whether Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will lead the federal government for another four years, something he tells CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme is necessary for moving the country "forward."

2. Turkey invasion: Turkey has launched airstrikes, fired artillery and began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria after U.S. troops pulled back from the area. CTVNews.ca explains what it means for Canada.

3. Teen stabbing: A mother who saw her 14-year-old son stabbed to death outside of his Hamilton, Ont. high school says that bullying was an ongoing issue that had been reported to officials.

4. Truth Tracker: Several instances of non-citizens receiving voter information cards have gone viral, sparking concerns about fraudulent ballots and raising apprehension about Election Canada's voter registration database.

5. Ethanol burners: Health Canada is asking the industry to stop selling firepots that use pourable alcohol-based fuels after fatalities sparked calls from doctors and victims' families to ban the popular outdoor products.

One more thing…

Cruise gone wrong: Frustrated passengers on the NCL Norwegian Spirit have taken to social media in an uproar after the cruise ship missed its fifth scheduled port of call in a two-week voyage that was supposed to stop in Iceland, Amsterdam and Norway.