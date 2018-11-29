

CTVNews.ca Staff





Premier Rachel Notley told CTV’s Power Play that the Alberta government has been considering cutting oil production for some time, adding that an announcement can be expected in the coming days. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Oil production: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has announced that the province will be buying rail cars to transport oil amid a growing economic crisis over the price of Canadian crude.

2. Mueller investigation: Special Counsel Robert Mueller may have lost his "star witness" after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that he’s not opposed to pardoning Paul Manafort.

3. Men charged: The FBI says it has charged two Iranian men in connection with the 2016 cyberattacks that targeted the University of Calgary and computer networks in the United States.

4. Bear attack: A grizzly bear expert says fatal attacks such as the one on a Yukon woman and her baby are unusual and should be thoroughly investigated to determine its cause.

5. Eye pain: After enduring eye pain for more than two decades, an Ontario man took his own life in what his family says was an act of desperation to end the suffering caused by complications from laser eye surgery.

One more thing...

Adoption nightmare: A B.C. woman who was hospitalized while waiting for newly adopted son’s citizenship paperwork to be approved by the Canadian government has returned home alone.