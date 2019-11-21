A diplomat appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump may have given the most damning testimony yet in the impeachment hearings, repeatedly mentioning a "quid pro quo" involving Ukraine. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Cabinet shuffle: With an emphasis on regional prosperity and representation, a dozen current ministers are taking on new portfolios and seven rookies are now in the Liberal cabinet, two of whom were elected for the first time in 2019.

2. National unity: Despite unveiling a cabinet partly designed to appeal to the Prairies provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government still faces a major regional divide among voters.

3. Hong Kong protests: A small but determined group of anti-government protesters remain holed-up in a Hong Kong university campus in a tense standoff with police.

4. Canadian musician: John Mann, lead singer of Celtic-inflected Canadian rock band Spirit of the West, has died after a battle with early onset Alzheimer's. He was 57.

5. Scam warning: Thirty-three per cent of Canadians have lost $500 or more in online scams this year, with an additional 40 per cent being exposed to phishing scams -- statistics that experts say will increase during the holidays.

One more thing…

Greta lookalike: A child in a 120-year-old photo taken in Yukon during the gold rush has sparked jokes about time travel because she bears a resemblance to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.