

CTVNews.ca Staff





Provincial police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a private Catholic school in Toronto after investigators determined a video circulating online "meets the definition of child pornography." Plus, industry insiders warn the cannabis shortage could last longer than expected.

1. Private school: Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a prestigious Toronto private school that says it has expelled students over two serious incidents.

2. Cannabis shortages: Producers say the recreational marijuana supply shortages plaguing many provinces in the first month of legalization will likely persist for years.

3. Non-binary: Music legend Celine Dion is adding fashion designer to her resume, teaming up with kid’s clothing brand Nununu on a line of unisex apparel for children.

4. Racial complaint: A Montreal man is accusing Hudson’s Bay of racial profiling after security guards detained him for nearly two hours on suspicion of using a fake ID.

5. Angels watching: More than 7,000 buildings were destroyed by California’s deadliest wildfire, but one house still stands in the devastated town of Paradise, narrowly missed by the flames.

One more thing...

Carbon footprint: Eco-journalist Candice Batista shares with CTV some suggestions for ways people can save money while also saving energy.