With historic impeachment hearings underway in the U.S., Democrats and Republicans are hardening their arguments over the actions of President Donald Trump. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump impeachment: A top American diplomat has revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump was overheard asking about political "investigations" that he later demanded from Ukraine in exchange for military aid.

2. National unity: Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his party won't assist in Alberta independence as long as the province aims to create an "oil state."

3. Royal Family: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are choosing to pass on celebrating the holidays with the Royal Family this year.

4. Drug shortage: As a national shortage of a common drug used to treat breast cancer threatens to drag on for another two months, officials are urging patients to ask their doctors for alternatives.

5. Sign stealing: Major League Baseball is investigating a report that the Houston Astros used a television camera to steal signs during the 2017 season -- a year when the club went on to win the World Series.

One more thing…

Australia wildfires: A volunteer firefighter's social media post has gone viral after she defended her decision to keep fighting the bushfires currently sweeping Australia, while pregnant.